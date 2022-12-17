Ola Hyper Sunday offers announced: Get up to Rs 14,000 off on S1 Pro

Ola Electric has announced a special limited period offer on its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. One can get up to Rs 14,000 off on the Ola S1 Pro this Sunday. Here’s how it will work.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, recently rolled out multiple year-end offers for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. This includes a Rs 10,000 discount on the latter. Now, the company has also announced ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’ offers across all its experience centres for December 18. One can get up to Rs 14,000 off on the S1 Pro and here’s how it will work.

Ola Hyper Sunday offers: Explained

In addition to the Rs 10,000 discount on the Ola S1 Pro, the company is now offering customers an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 upon purchase of S1 Pro and S1 e-scooters respectively. These offers will be applicable across all Ola experience centres in India on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Ola electric scooters: Range and price

Ola Electric’s product portfolio currently includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Here’s what the company said:

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said, “Ola scooters are the best-selling EV 2Ws in the country and we believe that it won’t be too long before they become the best-selling 2Ws in India. Ola Experience Centres have boosted our sales and have provided ease of access to customers across different markets and geographies.”

He further added, “The ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’, with all its lucrative and relevant offers, makes for a great opportunity for our prospective customers to visit these centres and join us in our mission to #EndICEAge.”

