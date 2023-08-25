Ola files trademarks for its electric motorcycles

Ola electric motorcycle names are trademarked and they will all see a ‘M1’ prefix, apart from the Diamondhead.

Ola Electric showcased four electric motorcycle concepts on Independence Day, with a promise to revolutionise the global motorcycle segment. Now, Ola has filed four trademarks, although the launch of the motorcycles is expected ‘next year’ as per the Founder, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola has trademarked ‘Diamondhead’, ‘M1 Cruiser’, ‘M1 Adventure’, and ‘M1 Cyber Racer’. The names are self-explanatory given that Ola showcased a cruiser, an adventure tourer, a street bike, and a sports tourer. The M1 Cyber Racer is the name of the street bike Ola showcased and it was the only motorcycle that was ridden to the stage, hinting at its close-to-production status.

Ola Electric M1 Cyber Racer

The most talked-about motorcycle at the event was the Diamondhead sports tourer, which featured an outlandish design with a swingarm at the front instead of traditional forks, however, the production model could see many changes.

Ola did not reveal any specifications of the four motorcycles, and apart from the M1 Cyber Racer, the other three motorcycles had hand-operated rear brakes. This could again see a change when they become production models.