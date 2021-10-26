Ola Electric’s first Hypercharger goes live ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries: Details

Ola Electric had announced that it will install 1,00,000 fast charging points under Hypercharger across 400 cities in India.

Ola Electric’s first Hypercharger has finally gone live. The said fast charger has started ahead of the deliveries of the company’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal recently took it to Twitter to share this news. The brand’s CEO shared on Twitter about his morning ride and that he stopped at a Hypercharger to charge the EV after his ride. Ola Electric earlier revealed that its Hypercharger is good enough to charge the company’s electric scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough to give a range of 75 km. The company’s flagship scooter S1 Pro is claimed to deliver a range of 181 km on a single full charge while the lower-spec S1 runs 121 km on a full juice up.

The first @OlaElectric Hypercharger goes live ???? charging up my S1 after the morning trip ???????? pic.twitter.com/MZFOXgDDEK — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 23, 2021

The company will also be providing a portable 750 W charger with the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, thanks to which customers can charge the scooter at their homes. While the full charging for S1 at home will take over 4 hour 30 minutes, the S1 Pro could be charged via a normal charger in 6 hour 30 minutes. Ola Electric had announced that its Hypercharger network will be the largest two-wheeler EV charging network in the world. The company had aimed for over 1,00,000 fast charging points under Hypercharger across 400 cities in India.

The company had confirmed it will be installing its Hyperchargers across major cities in India in city centres, business complexes, malls, IT parks, cafes and more. The test rides for Ola electric scooters will begin next month with deliveries expected to start soon after. Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are currently priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

