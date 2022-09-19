Ola Electric to open 200 offline experience centres in six months

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has officially announced that the company will set up more than 200 offline experience centres in India by March 2023. The company sells Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, has officially announced that the company will set up more than 200 offline experience centres in India by March 2023. Ola Electric entered the e-mobility segment with the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August 2021. While Ola has always been betting big on its digital-only sales model, the company now plans to open physical touchpoints to boost its sales.

Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March!



Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides – thousands a day and growing.



Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products! pic.twitter.com/euN08mZGRu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 18, 2022

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to the social networking site Twitter to announce that the company will open over 200 experience centres across India by March next year. He even mentioned that 20 such centres have already been set up. Ola Electric’s website shows that its experience centres are currently operational in Belgaum, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolhapur, Mangalore, Pune, and Thrissur.

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

According to Bhavish, “Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!” The prospective Ola customers will be able to take a test ride of the S1 or S1 Pro at their nearest Ola experience centre. They will also provide financing as well as after-sales support. It is worth mentioning that Ola’s sales have been declining over the last few months and this move is aimed at boosting the same.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

We’re excited to announce the launch of our EV Centres across 20 locations in India, and we’ll open 200 by March!

Visit us to get all your queries answered about Ola S1, take a test ride and if you already own it then you can visit here for any post purchase care and maintenance pic.twitter.com/6NXAECmqpE — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) September 19, 2022

The company’s e-scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, are currently priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The S1 gets a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km on a single charge (ARAI certified). Ola’s S1 Pro, on the other hand, features a larger 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it’s claimed to offer an ARAI-certified riding range of 181 km per charge.

Also Read: 2023 Kawasaki Z900 vs rivals: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.