Ola electric scooter with upto 240 km range, exciting features to be launched next year

Ola Electric recently announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Etergo BV. With this deal, the Bengaluru-based company will foray into the electric two-wheeler market, both globally and nationally. First exciting product in the form of a high range electric scooter will be launched in the year 2021. Here is what this deal is all about!

By:Updated: May 28, 2020 12:10:50 PM

Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Etergo BV, an Amsterdam-based electric scooter OEM (original equipment manufacturer). With this deal, the Bengaluru-based company will foray into the electric two-wheeler market, both globally and nationally. Ola Electric aims to launch its global electric two-wheeler in India in 2021. This acquisition will strengthen the firm’s engineering and design capabilities with the Etergo team’s vehicle development experience with leading automotive companies like Tesla, General Motors, Ferrari, Jaguar and BMW. Etergo’s team will continue to be based out of Amsterdam as they join Ola Electric, the company said in a statement.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two- and three-wheelers.“The future of mobility is electric, and the post-Covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design, and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India,” said Ola Electric founder & chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.The company is already working with India’s leading power-distribution companies towards developing a conducive EV ecosystem through the establishment of battery-swapping and charging stations in New Delhi.
“We are looking forward to joining Ola Electric and together, reimagining electric mobility to transform the way the world moves,” said Bart Jacobsz Rosier, co-founder & CEO, Etergo BV.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month