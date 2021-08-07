Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000+ cities

If some rumours are to be believed, the starting price of the upcoming Ola electric scooter will be under Rs 1 lakh. More details out on 15th August.

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be launched in India on Independence Day i.e. 15th August. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed one interesting feature of the e-scooter. In the latest video, the company has announced that its electric scooter will come with a reverse mode. It has to be noted that this feature isn’t something that is completely new in premium electric scooters in India as Ather Energy and TVS already offer it in their electric scooters. Moreover, Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola has revealed that the company’s upcoming electric scooter has received bookings from over 1,000 cities and towns. Ola Electric earlier revealed that its electric scooter received a staggering 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours and needless to say, the response is certainly phenomenal.

Now, how much of those bookings convert into actual sales is something that only time will tell. The Ola electric scooter will be delivered to the doorstep of the customer. Bhavish stated that right from day 1 of deliveries, Ola Electric will deliver and service all across India. The upcoming Ola electric scooter will likely come with 100 kmph top speed along with 150 km range on a single full charge, Moreover, in terms of features, the e-scooter will get bits like the largest underseat storage in the segment along with mobile app-based keyless access.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

The electric scooter is also expected to get coloured TFT display as well along with twin LED projector headlamps. The premium electric scooter space in the country is going to spice up in the coming days as Simple Energy is also set to launch its electric scooter very soon and the same will get an impressive 240 km range. Already present on the battlefield are TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and not to forget, the Ather 450X, which is currently the best electric scooter in the country.

