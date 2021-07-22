Ola reveals 10 colour options for new electric scooter

Ola's first S-series scooter claims the best under-seat storage in the segment, will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (expected to be about 150 km on a single full charge).

By:July 22, 2021 3:37 PM

Ola Electric today revealed 10 colour options for its upcoming electric scooter which is the widest range of colours available on a two-wheeler. While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver. The Ola scooter has already seen record-breaking 1 lakh reservations in the first 24 hours since the company opened reservations last Thursday evening. Consumers who reserve their scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499 ahead of its launch will get priority doorstep delivery.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

The company is working on making operational the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.

In April. Ola Electric had unveiled its plans for the Ola Hypercharger Network, a charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products. While a home-charger will come bundled with the scooter, the network will have more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities.

