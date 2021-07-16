Ola electric scooter might be called S1: Likely to be launched in two variants

The upcoming Ola electric scooter that will likely be called the S1, will primarily rival the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the segment.

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2021 11:29 AM

 

Ola Electric recently announced that interested customers can now book the e-scooter for a refundable token amount of just Rs 499. Now, upon checking the Government’s official trademark registry, we have recently come to know about the possible name of the electric scooter. Ola Electric has trademarked three names for its electric scooter and these are S1, S1 Pro and the Series S. Going by the nomenclature, it looks like the S1 and S1 Pro will be the two variants of the Ola electric scooter. Needless to say, while S1 will likely be the entry-level trim, the S1 Pro would sit higher up as the more premium and performance-based offering.

Now, speaking of the Series S, this can be the name of the series or range under which the first Ola electric scooter will be positioned. Moreover, there is also a possibility that this can be a special or limited edition variant of the scooter. Remember the striking-looking Ather Series1 Collector’s edition with translucent body panels? Well, who knows Ola electric might also be pulling off something on similar lines to attract more buyers. The first one looks like a bigger possibility to us though.

The launch of the Ola electric scooter looks quite imminent. The company says that the EV will be ‘priced aggressively’ and hence, we are expecting a price tag of close to Rs 1 lakh. In terms of features, the electric scooter will get some segment-leading bits like largest under-seat storage, highest range and also, mobile app-based keyless access. Ola electric scooter will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of the Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the segment. More details including the full feature list, specs, and price of the scooter will be out in the coming days so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

