Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

The electric scooter will be launched through an online event and the company will offer doorstep deliveries. It was already available for booking for just Rs 499.

By:August 12, 2021 12:16 PM

The much-awaited electric scooter from Ola Electric is almost here and we already know that it is going to be launched on August 15 to coincide with Independence Day. But now we have confirmation regarding the exact time of launch as well! The company recently published a tweet that confirms that they will be hosting a virtual event at 2 PM during which the scooter will be launched officially.

This electric scooter will be the first product from the company and will compete primarily against the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the Simple One electric scooter which will launch on the same day. Ola Electric had previously opened bookings for the scooter at a price of just Rs 499 and got a tremendous response. The scooter bagged 1 lakh bookings from over 1,000 cities in a span of just 24 hours. As for the launch price, we expect the scooter to cost just under Rs 1 lakh and the company also plans to provide doorstep delivery for customers.

Ola Electric scooter will come in 10 colour options

The Ola Electric scooter will adopt a minimalistic design philosophy and customers will be able to choose from 10 different colour options. It will get twin LED projector headlamps up-front, sleek turn indicators, split grab rails and alloy wheels.

The instrument cluster will have a TFT colour display and will support smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It was recently revealed that the scooter will also have a reversing function that will make manoeuvring the scooter easier. It will also come with the largest underseat storage space in the segment.

There is not a whole lot of information regarding the specifications of the scooter but it should have a top speed of around 90kmph and a range of about 150km on a single charge. Being an electric vehicle, you can expect it to have an impressive acceleration as well. A home charger will come bundled with the scooter but the scooter will also support fast charging too. The company also plans to build a robust charging network and aims to lay down over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in the very first year. Eventually, the network will expand to have more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.

