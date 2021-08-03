Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Interestingly, another new electric scooter is launching on the same day as Ola on 15th August - the Simple One which claims a range a lot larger than any of the electric scooters in India on sale or upcoming.

Ola Electric scooter seems to have built drummed up a lot of popularity for itself even before a formal launch as it’s been making headlines for what it’ll offer and the fact that it gathered one lakh bookings on the very first day of bookings being thrown open. After a load of anticipation, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, has announced that the launch will take place on the 15th of August.

Aggarwal revealed a few details about the scooter a while back, stating that it will have the best under-seat storage in the segment, will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (expected to be about 150 km on a single full charge).

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! ???? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

There have been speculations about the top speed of the scooter with a Twitter poll that the CEO held late last month in which he asked fans and prospective buyers to guess the top speed of the scooter. A majority of the respondents voted for 100 kph+ which led to speculations about the actual top speed. It will, however, not likely be over 100 kph and a sensible 80 kph could be expected.

Not much is known on the price of the Ola S1 electric scooter, however, to qualify for FAME-II incentives, an electric two-wheeler must not be over Rs 1.5 lakh so expect a price under this mark. This would mean that the S1 would also benefit from incentives of about Rs 50,000.

Interestingly, another new electric scooter is launching on the same day as Ola on 15th August – the Simple One which claims a range a lot larger than any of the electric scooters in India on sale or upcoming.

As per the product specs revealed, Simple One electric scooter will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100 km/h and 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Other key features include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery.

