Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Interestingly, another new electric scooter is launching on the same day as Ola on 15th August - the Simple One which claims a range a lot larger than any of the electric scooters in India on sale or upcoming.

By:Updated: Aug 03, 2021 11:34 AM
ola electric scooter launch

Ola Electric scooter seems to have built drummed up a lot of popularity for itself even before a formal launch as it’s been making headlines for what it’ll offer and the fact that it gathered one lakh bookings on the very first day of bookings being thrown open. After a load of anticipation, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, has announced that the launch will take place on the 15th of August.

Aggarwal revealed a few details about the scooter a while back, stating that it will have the best under-seat storage in the segment, will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (expected to be about 150 km on a single full charge).

There have been speculations about the top speed of the scooter with a Twitter poll that the CEO held late last month in which he asked fans and prospective buyers to guess the top speed of the scooter. A majority of the respondents voted for 100 kph+ which led to speculations about the actual top speed. It will, however, not likely be over 100 kph and a sensible 80 kph could be expected.

Not much is known on the price of the Ola S1 electric scooter, however, to qualify for FAME-II incentives, an electric two-wheeler must not be over Rs 1.5 lakh so expect a price under this mark. This would mean that the S1 would also benefit from incentives of about Rs 50,000.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

Interestingly, another new electric scooter is launching on the same day as Ola on 15th August – the Simple One which claims a range a lot larger than any of the electric scooters in India on sale or upcoming.

As per the product specs revealed, Simple One electric scooter will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100 km/h and 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Other key features include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

F1 2021: Ocon takes sensational maiden victory at Hungarian GP for Alpine

F1 2021: Ocon takes sensational maiden victory at Hungarian GP for Alpine

Mahindra teases XUV700's smart connectivity feature called Adrenox

Mahindra teases XUV700's smart connectivity feature called Adrenox

The Grand Tour presents Lochdown review: The old spark truly back?

The Grand Tour presents Lochdown review: The old spark truly back?

F1 2021: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP, Mercedes lockout front row

F1 2021: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP, Mercedes lockout front row