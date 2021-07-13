Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, TVS iQube: Key features teased

Ola electric scooter, in all certainty, will offer a 150 km range on a single full charge. More details on its segment-first features here.

The premium electric scooter segment in India is all set to get even spicier with the arrival of Ola electric scooter very soon. The said segment already has some big players like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among many and hence, things won’t be easy for Ola Electric. Now, some features of Ola’s upcoming e-scooter are being teased recently in quite an interesting way and it looks like the company is all ready to take on the fight with its competition. The company’s Group CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has spilled the beans on Twitter and has revealed three key features of the upcoming product. First, the Ola electric scooter will have the biggest-in-class boot space, and the under-seat storage of the scooter shall be able to accommodate two full-size helmets. Moreover, the scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a mobile app.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last but certainly not the least, Bhavish claims that the Ola electric scooter will have a segment-leading range. If this turns out to be true, the Ola electric scooter will have a higher range than two of its prime challengers namely the Ather 450X and TVS iQube. Previously, the company gave an idea about the range of the scooter. Ola Electric had mentioned that the battery on its e-scooter is capable of getting charged to 50 percent in just 18 minutes, translating to a 75 km range. Going by this equation, it would be safe to say that the Ola electric scooter would come with a 150 km range on a single full charge.

Got these crazy ads from the marketing team ????????‍♂️. Don’t know what they were thinking, hopeless fellows ????! Giving up on these guys. Can you all help me with some ideas, I have a launch coming up soon! @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/fXw2ZNsdma — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 10, 2021

The scooter will also get features like full-LED lighting, front disc brake, fast charging capabilities and more. Exact details about the range, top speed and specifications will be out soon. The launch of the Ola electric scooter might happen towards the end of this month and we are expecting a price tag of close to Rs 1 lakh. Stay tuned!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.