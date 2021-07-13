Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, TVS iQube: Key features teased

Ola electric scooter, in all certainty, will offer a 150 km range on a single full charge. More details on its segment-first features here.

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2021 7:15 PM
Ola Electric scooter riding shot

 

The premium electric scooter segment in India is all set to get even spicier with the arrival of Ola electric scooter very soon. The said segment already has some big players like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among many and hence, things won’t be easy for Ola Electric. Now, some features of Ola’s upcoming e-scooter are being teased recently in quite an interesting way and it looks like the company is all ready to take on the fight with its competition. The company’s Group CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has spilled the beans on Twitter and has revealed three key features of the upcoming product. First, the Ola electric scooter will have the biggest-in-class boot space, and the under-seat storage of the scooter shall be able to accommodate two full-size helmets. Moreover, the scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a mobile app.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

Last but certainly not the least, Bhavish claims that the Ola electric scooter will have a segment-leading range. If this turns out to be true, the Ola electric scooter will have a higher range than two of its prime challengers namely the Ather 450X and TVS iQube. Previously, the company gave an idea about the range of the scooter. Ola Electric had mentioned that the battery on its e-scooter is capable of getting charged to 50 percent in just 18 minutes, translating to a 75 km range. Going by this equation, it would be safe to say that the Ola electric scooter would come with a 150 km range on a single full charge.

The scooter will also get features like full-LED lighting, front disc brake, fast charging capabilities and more. Exact details about the range, top speed and specifications will be out soon. The launch of the Ola electric scooter might happen towards the end of this month and we are expecting a price tag of close to Rs 1 lakh. Stay tuned!

Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

Trans Arunachal Drive 2021: 2,000 life-changing kilometres in a Mahindra Thar

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

