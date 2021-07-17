Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here’s how to book yours

To book an Ola electric scooter, simply head to the company website (olaelectric.com), click/tap on the 'Reserve for Rs 499' button and follow the instructions

Ola recently announced that its very first electric scooter has received a record-breaking 1 lakh bookings reservations within the first 24 hours of the company throwing open its bookings. Ola Electric opened reservations for its electric scooter on the evening of 15 July. The scooter can be reserved for Rs 499 via olaelectric.com. The company states that there it is witnessing an immense demand from customers on the website to book the scooter in record numbers. Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days.

The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said.

To book an Ola electric scooter, simply head to the company website (olaelectric.com), click/tap on the ‘Reserve for Rs 499’ button, enter details, choose a payment method for the payment of the booking amount, receive the order ID via SMS or mail, and then wait for your scooter to arrive.

The Ola Scooter will be manufactured in India for sale here and in international markets as well. It’ll be built at the company’s ‘Futurefactory’ which is the world’s largest two-wheeler factory being built in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operational soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

The brand says that those who reserve the electric scooter now will get delivery on a priority basis. A few days back, Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola Electric revealed some interesting info about the e-scooter. He stated that the vehicle will have the best under-seat storage in the segment, will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (that should be 150 km on a single full charge).

