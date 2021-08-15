Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

Ola has come out guns blazing with their first E-scooter, S1. The scooter is big on performance and features, while commanding a desirable price.

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Ola Electric has launched its first electric scooters, the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 has an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. Both scooters will be available for purchase from September 8 and deliveries will begin in the month of October. Customers will also be able to purchase the scooters on EMI of Rs 2,999 per month. The effective price of the S1 drops to as low as Rs 79,999 in the state of Gujrat, thanks to the huge subsidies offered on electric vehicles.

Ola has taken a clean and minimalistic approach towards the design of the S1 scooter. At the front is the distinct LED headlamp unit that consists of two circular projector units. Overall, the scooter has a rather slim footprint and comes with sleek LED turn indicators. It is 1,859mm in length, 712mm in width and 1,160mm in height. At 165mm, the ground clearance is plenty for Indian rads and the seat height is set at 792mm. There aren’t too many sharp lines here, rather you see curvy and flowing panels all around. Customers will have the option to choose from ten different colour options in matte or gloss finish.

The instrument cluster on the S1 is a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit that is powered by Ola’s Move OS. This OS is run using an octa-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The way information is display on the screen can be customized to a great extent due to a feature called Moods. Think of it as display themes for your mobile. You can also tweak how your scooter sounds or keep it silent because it comes with built-in speakers. Users can also give voice commands to the S1 and tweak the display with a host of widgets.

An interesting thing about the S1 is that it does not come with a key. It can sense the user approaching the scooter or going away and accordingly unlock or lock itself. One can start the scooter using the mobile app or the touchscreen display.

The two variants have slight differences in their range and performance figures. The S1 boasts of a top speed of 90kmph and a range of 121km. It has a power output of 8.5kW and can go from 0 to 40kmph in 3.6 seconds. The S1 Pro bumps up the top speed and range to 115kmph and 181km respectively. The acceleration time is quicker as well because this variant can achieve 0-40kmph in 3 seconds and 0-60kmph in 5 seconds. These acceleration and top speed figures are clearly better than that of Ather 450X, a direct rival of the Ola S1. The S1 Pro also comes with three riding modes – Normal, Sport and Hyper, however, the S1 only gets Normal and Sport modes. The S1 Pro has a segment-leading 3.9kWh battery pack while the regular S1 gets a smaller 2.9kWh battery pack.

There are a few handy features packed in the S1 as well. It gets a reverse assist that helps you get in and out of parking spots. There is also a cruise control option and hill hold assist. The scooter gets a single fork at the front and a monoshock suspension at the back. It rides on 110/70 R12 tyres and has disc brakes on both ends. Ola S1 comes with a 36-litre underseat storage space that can house plenty of belongings.

Charging is a big point of contention when it comes to EVs and Ola Electric plans to deal with it as efficiently as it can. There will be an extensive charging network which the company says will be the largest fast-charging network in the country. The scooter supports fast charging through which you can get a 50 per cent charge in just 18 mins. This is enough to give the scooter a range of 75km. Even if you use the 750W portable charger, the S1 can be completely charged in 4 hours and 48 minutes while the S1 Pro will charge in 6.5 hours.

