Ola Electric opens fourteen new experience centres across eleven cities

Ola Electric has opened fourteen new experience centres across eleven Indian cities. The company plans to set up more than 200 experience centres in India by the end of this year.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, has announced the expansion of its D2C footprint with the opening of fourteen new Ola experience centres across eleven Indian cities. The company has opened three experience centres in Bengaluru, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara.

Bengaluru, we've got news for you. 3 Ola Experience Centres are launching on 27th November in Indiranagar, Koramangala and Rajajinagar.

Ola Electric now has an offline presence through more than 50 experience centres across the country. While the company earlier announced that it will set up more than 200 experience centres in India by March 2023, it now aims to achieve this target by the end of this year. Ola’s experience centres also double up as one-stop destinations for all the post-sales care and maintenance of its e-scooters.

Commenting on the same, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, “EV enthusiasts are absolutely loving the holistic experience that Ola Experience Centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase.”

He further added, “To ensure that more and more people get to experience our products in the most immersive way possible, we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year.”

Ola Electric’s product portfolio currently includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

