Ola Electric Car’s interior teased in new video: Launch in 2024

Ola Electric has shared another teaser video of its upcoming electric car, this time sharing a glimpse of its interiors. The company’s first electric car will be launched in 2024 and offer a range of more than 500 km per charge.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, has shared another teaser video of its maiden electric car. While the first teaser revealed exterior design elements, the new video shares a glimpse of its interiors. Ola’s first-ever electric car is scheduled to be launched in India in 2024 and it is claimed to offer a range of more than 500 km per charge.

Ola Electric Car: Design and Features

Ola’s first teaser of its upcoming electric car hinted that the company is working on a sedan with a coupe-like roofline. But, the latest video shows a crossover body style. At the front, it features an LED light bar with an illuminated Ola logo. On the inside, one can see a hexagon-shaped steering wheel with backlit switches.

While the dashboard isn’t completely visible in the teaser, it is likely to sport a clean design with rectangular AC vents, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. Just like Ola’s e-scooters, this electric car will be powered by Ola’s Move OS technology and is expected to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too.

Ola Electric Car: Specifications

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has previously made some tall claims regarding its upcoming electric car. According to him, the Ola electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd. Moreover, it will offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 4 seconds.

Ola Electric Car: Launch Date and Price

Ola’s first-ever electric car will be launched in India in 2024. In terms of pricing, it will cost under 25,000 US dollars. One can expect the Ola Electric Car to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the mass-market electric cars from the house of Tata Motors, MG Motor, Hyundai, Mahindra, etc.

