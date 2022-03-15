Ola Electric announces new Holi-exclusive Gerua colour for S1 Pro

To celebrate the festival of colours, Ola Electric has announced a new colour option for the S1 Pro electric scooter while also giving details on the next purchase window.

Ola Electric has stated that it’s gearing up to launch its S1 Pro e-scooter in a brand new colour called ‘Gerua’, and the purchase window will be opened on March 17 for those who have reserved S1 Pro and for others on the next day on the Ola app platform. The company also said the new coloured S1 Pro will only be available on March 17 and 18, coinciding with the festival of colours, the Holi.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola, in a tweet said: “In between deliveries, the Ola Electric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all. Launching the S1 Pro in a beautiful new colour— Gerua. Purchase window opens for reserves on 17th and for everyone else only on 18th on the Ola app. Holi hai.”

The new Holi colour will be apart from the ten hues already available for the customers. The company follows a direct to customers route for delivery.

Aggarwal had earlier stated that Ola Electric has delivered almost 7000 vehicles in February and expects a delivery of 15,000 units in March.

In January had raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others. The latest round valued the company at $5 billion. Over the last 12 months Ola Electric has built the Futurefactory, the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Krishnarajapuram district in Tamil Nadu.

The company had started producing Ola S1 and an entirely new and disruptive direct-to-consumer model with fully digital purchase coupled with home test rides and doorstep delivery and after-sales service.

Ola Futurefactory which will employ over 10,000 women at full capacity, will be the world’s largest women only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally. Ola Electric is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable mobility by replacing the archaic systems with vehicles which are smart, affordable, and good for the planet.