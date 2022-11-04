Ola Electric achieves 1 lakh e-scooter production milestone in 11 months

Ola Electric has achieved the production milestone of 1 lakh units in 11 months. The company’s product portfolio currently includes the Ola S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, has announced that the company has rolled out the 1,00,000th electric scooter from its all-women-run Futurefactory located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The EV maker commenced mass production in late November last year and managed to achieve this milestone in just 11 months. Ola Electric’s current product portfolio includes the S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Our cumulative production numbers:



Dec 2021: 0

Nov 2022: 1,00,000

Nov 2023: 10,00,000

Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000



This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025 🙂😎 pic.twitter.com/HV8x6JbCgm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 4, 2022

Commenting on this milestone, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “Since embarking on our journey towards electrification of India, we have unlocked the potential of EVs in our country by offering customers a much superior product and experience than what any petrol alternative can offer. This milestone is just the beginning.”

He further added, “The next 1 lakh will be in half this time as the transition to EVs gathers even more pace. India is closer towards making Mission Electric a reality than ever before.” It is worth mentioning that Ola Electric sold 20,000 electric scooters in India in October 2022, which is the highest number among all EV manufacturers. This was 60 per cent growth on an MoM basis.

Watch Video | Ola Electric Move OS 2.0 Update Explained:

Ola Electric recently also launched the S1 Air electric scooter in India. The S1 Air sits below the S1 and the S1 Pro in Ola’s line-up and is currently its most affordable electric scooter. It has been priced at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of up to 101 km per charge.

