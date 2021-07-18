Ola e-scooter gets 1 lakh reservations in 24 hours

Ola on Saturday announced that its soon-to-be-launched electric scooter received 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world

ओला ने अपने इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है. वो भी सिर्फ 499 रुपये के रिफंडेबल डिपॉज़िट पर

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15 for RS 499 via olaelectric.com. The company has been seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers, Ola Electric said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola, said: “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs.This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning.”

Ola Scooter will be made in India and manufactured at the firm’s Rs 2,400-crore modern Future factory. The firm claims it to be the world’s largest, most advanced, and greenest two-wheeler factory, being built in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

