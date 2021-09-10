Ola defers e-scooter purchases to Sept 15 after glitches on Day 1

Announcing that its purchase window will open on September 8 Ola had earlier said the vehicles would be delivered directly to the customers at home.

By:September 10, 2021 8:13 AM

 

Ola has deferred the purchases of its much-awaited e-scooter till September 15 as the company faced glitches on its website on the first day. It tried to start its planned purchase bookings on September 8 for its customers who had done the reservation at `499, but could not begin the bookings owing to technical issues. In a late night tweet on Wednesday, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal apologised for the delay while assuring that reservations, position in purchase queue and deliveries of the electric scooter will remain unchanged.

In a letter to the customers, Aggarwal said: “We had committed to start purchases today (September 8) for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately, we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today. I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was not up to our expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was a very frustrating experience.”

Aggarwal said they have built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. “ We wanted to provide this first-of-its-kind digital purchase journey and today we haven’t been able to,” he said. Pointing out that getting the customers the right experience would take another week, he said the purchase would now be starting at 8 am on September 15. “Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged,” he added.

Announcing that its purchase window will open on September 8 Ola had earlier said the vehicles would be delivered directly to the customers at home. “ No visiting showrooms, no running around, nothing. Purchasing early gets you priority delivery,” it had said.

