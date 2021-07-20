Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

The colour options for the upcoming Ola electric scooter are expected to include pastel, metallic and matte shades. The launch looks quite imminent with bookings already underway on the company's official India website.

By:Updated: Jul 20, 2021 1:34 PM

 

Ola Electric is in the headlines these days for all the right reasons. A few days back, the company had started accepting bookings for its upcoming electric scooter for a minimum token amount of just Rs 499. The very next day, Ola Electric announced that the response for its EV was staggering as it received a whopping 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours. Now, very recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola started a poll on Twitter in which he is asking what colour options people would love to see on the company’s upcoming electric scooter. The last option under the poll is – ‘Give me all!!’ and this option has received the highest 43.3 percent votes till the time this story was written. The said poll by the Ola CEO has received over 7,000 votes.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

Going by the fact that the said option was included in the poll with it getting the highest clicks, Ola Electric in all certainly shall bring all nine colour options for its electric scooter that are mentioned in the poll. The options are quite interesting as it includes pastel, metallic and also, matte paint schemes. In addition, Bhavish also shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the electric scooter in white asking the Twitterati what they think about the said paint scheme. That said, including this and the colours in the poll, Ola Electric is expected to launch its e-scooter in a total of 10 paint schemes. You can check out all possible colours of Ola electric scooter below:

In other news, Ola Electric has trademarked three names – S1, S1 Pro and Series S for its upcoming e-scooter. Out of these, we think that while S1 and S1 Pro will be the two variants of the scooter, Series S will either be the range under which these will be positioned or a special edition model, just like Ather Series1 Collector’s Edition. The launch of Ola electric scooter looks quite imminent. The EV in all certainty will come with a 150 km range on a single full charge and is expected to be priced quite competitively at close to the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Moreover, it will get some segment-best/leading features like app-based keyless access, the largest boot space in its class, and more. More details including the full specifications and feature list to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

