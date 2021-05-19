Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola has been appointing high-level executives recently in India. In the midst of its next phase of growth, Ola has roped on former Global CIO for Cognizant, Rakesh Bhardwaj.

Ola has announced the appointment of Rakesh Bhardwaj as the Group Chief Information Officer. Bhardwaj is said to provide strategic direction to the group’s information technology initiatives taking charge of information systems, tools, security, IT infrastructure and assets. He will be responsible for Ola’s global operations and businesses for its IT initiatives. Bhardwaj, a veteran in the IT industry has nearly three decades of experience. His expertise in building and managing global IT teams and systems have been employed by some of the largest enterprises in the world. Rakesh Bhardwaj has previously served in several leadership roles as the Global CIO for Cognizant, CIO and GE Healthcare and earlier CIO for GE Aviation and Transportation.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “I am pleased to welcome Rakesh to our leadership team. As Ola scales up further and expands into new areas such as connected manufacturing, intelligent charging infrastructure, and a sophisticated global supply chain, having a robust IT infrastructure enabling this growth is imperative. Rakesh’s expertise in building solid technology systems and processes across a diverse set of large organisations will be instrumental in building the technology backbone that will power this growth across our businesses.”

Ola recently appointed lead executives in the company as a part of its growth strategy. The Indian company appointed N Balachandar as Ola Electric CHRO and Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric’s Head of Design.

Ola is preparing to launch its first range of electric scooters. Ola claims its new electric two-wheeler will arrive in the market in the coming months. The company believes that its new tech-driven electric vehicle will offer customers best-in-class performance and experience at an aggressive price. The brand hopes that it can help “accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.”

The company recently invested in the large “Ola Futurefactory” in Tamil Nadu. It will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory with a capacity of 10 million per annum in 2022 when fully operational. The first phase of 2 million units per annum capacity is said to be ready by this summer. It is when Ola will begin operations to manufacture the much anticipated Ola Scooter.

