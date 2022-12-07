Ola announces year-end offers on S1, S1 Pro e-scooters: Up to Rs 10,000 off

Ola Electric has extended the Rs 10,000 discount offer on the S1 Pro and other benefits on its e-scooters till the end of 2022. The company has also rolled out EV financing schemes.

Ola Electric, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has rolled out multiple year-end offers on its S1 series electric scooters. The company has extended the Rs 10,000 discount offer on the Ola S1 Pro and other benefits on its e-scooters till the end of 2022. Ola Electric is marketing the same as ‘A December to remember’ and introduced financing schemes and referral programs among others.

According to Ola Electric, the discount offer will be applicable to new buyers only. Thanks to the Rs 10,000 discount, the Ola S1 Pro will be available for Rs 1.30 lakh and the S1 will continue to retail at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. The customers can also take home an Ola e-scooter at zero down payment and at low monthly EMIs of Rs 2,499 with interest rates starting at 8.99%, zero processing fee, etc.

Commenting on the same, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said, “The EV momentum in India is at an inflection point and the customer preference for EVs is irrevocable. Best products and strong word of mouth have helped us achieve the leadership position. We are now introducing our first-ever referral program with great rewards every month.”

He further added, “Customers can also now take immediate deliveries of their Ola scooters at zero down payment, and enjoy additional benefits including one year of free usage of our fast growing hypercharger network, free service for a year etc. As the market leader, we will drive and accelerate EV adoption even further.”

Ola Electric’s product portfolio currently includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

