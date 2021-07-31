Okinawa sold 15,000+ electric scooters in Q1 FY22: Strong demand for iPraise+, Praise Pro

Okinawa says that iPraise + and Praise Pro were the most favoured electric scooters and these topped the sales chart leading to a great expansion in numbers. 

By:Updated: Jul 31, 2021 4:49 PM

 

Okinawa Autotech has witnessed an increased sales in the months of April, May, and June 2021 on account of rising fuel prices and also, the supportive policies from several state governments for faster adoption of electric two-wheelers. The company has shared its sales numbers for Q1 FY22. During the said period, Okinawa sold over 15,000 electric scooters in the country. In order to be precise, the company sold 4,467 units in April, 5,649 units in May, and the highest 5,860 units in June 2021 i.e. last month. Okinawa has expanded its presence in the Southern states of India like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra with the highest number of buyers in Madya, Bangalore, Kanchipuram, Nellore and Pune, the company noted.

Watch Video | Okinawa Dual Electric Scooter Review:

Okinawa says that iPraise + and Praise Pro were the most favoured electric scooters and these topped the sales chart leading to a great expansion in numbers. The brand currently has over 350 dealers across India and the company has a presence in Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions of the country as well. Commenting on the latest announcement, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech said that after the revision to the FAME II scheme, Okinawa saw a significant increase in demand for electric scooters, and as fuel prices have risen, people have also begun to prefer electric two-wheelers over combustion-powered two-wheelers, primarily because the operating costs of electric scooters are only a tenth of those of ICE two-wheelers.

He added that with these two major factors, the brand sold 5,860 scooters of various models in last month, 80 percent of which were high-speed scooters. Moreover, Okinawa has been receiving an increasing number of requests and inquiries, close to a two-fold increase, from prospective consumers for various scooter models in the local showrooms across India. The company says that it is satisfied with the subsidies provided by both the central and state governments.

