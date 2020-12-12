Okinawa shifts to lithium-ion power: Lead acid electric scooters discontinued

The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge, and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years.

E-scooter start-up Okinawa has discontinued all lead-acid battery-based products.“We have stopped manufacturing of lead-acid variants and will be focusing on lithium-ion versions only,” the company said. The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge, and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years. Then it introduced the lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped e-scooter versions that received a good buyer response. “We’re shifting to100% lithium ion battery pack-based two-wheelers. When we launched the brand, lead-acid was the most advanced option available. Now, we have taken a step ahead, and not only will Okinawa products be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs, these will also come with detachable battery options,” said Jeetender Sharma, MD and founder, Okinawa.

