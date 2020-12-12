Okinawa shifts to lithium-ion power: Lead acid electric scooters discontinued

The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge, and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years.

By:December 12, 2020 11:34 AM

 

E-scooter start-up Okinawa has discontinued all lead-acid battery-based products.“We have stopped manufacturing of lead-acid variants and will be focusing on lithium-ion versions only,” the company said. The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge, and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years. Then it introduced the lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped e-scooter versions that received a good buyer response. “We’re shifting to100% lithium ion battery pack-based two-wheelers. When we launched the brand, lead-acid was the most advanced option available. Now, we have taken a step ahead, and not only will Okinawa products be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs, these will also come with detachable battery options,” said Jeetender Sharma, MD and founder, Okinawa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021