Okinawa offers extended warranty starting at Rs. 2,287

Okinawa Autotech has announced its extended warranty program (EWP) across its entire range of electric vehicles. The scheme is announced in partnership with Assurant business services company, headquarters in New York, USA. Under the warranty scheme powertrain components like traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converters and even chargers will be covered.

Okinawa claims to have become the first company to offer a warranty on the wiring harnesses and frame assembly. The company aims to enhance the after-sales experience through multiple benefits as well as displays the company’s commitment to its quality standards.

The extended warranty (up to two years) starts with a minimum price of Rs. 2,287 and goes up to Rs. 5,494 under different slabs depending on the range of vehicle models. It will remain valid for new customers as well as for the ones who have purchased an Okinawa vehicle in the last three years.

Okinawa will execute the program through its network of 540+ authorized dealers. As per the brand, the claim filing process is quicker, simpler and hassle-free and consumers can avail it as per their requirements and ease. Interested customers can visit the nearest Okinawa dealership to avail the extended warranty.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech said that their primary goal has always been to provide all the requisite support to customers and build a long-lasting brand in the automobile industry. “I am pleased to announce our partnership with Assurant, a Fortune 500 company, which is in line with our promise to provide unmatched after-sales services to delight our customers. We are the first in the industry to come up with such a unique warranty program which has been strategically designed to reduce the burden of premature repair costs on the customers after the standard warranty expires,” he added.