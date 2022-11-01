Okinawa October sales double from September tally

Okinawa Autotech registered a record 17,531 unit registrations in October 2022, accounting for a 111.8 percent M-o-M rise in sales.

Okinawa Autotech registered a record 17,531 unit registrations in October 2022, accounting for a 111.8 percent M-o-M rise in sales compared to the 8,277 units sold in the previous month this year.

The sales figure includes both high-speed and low-speed electric scooters from the Bhiwandi, Haryana-based two-wheeler manufacturer.

The strong sales have been driven by the popular demand for its electric scooters including Praisepro, IPraise+, Okhi-90, Ridge+, LITE, R30 and Dual.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “Our technologies and aftersales services have also played a vital role. The customer sentiment has been improving post-pandemic and we are confident to carry forward this sales momentum in the coming months.”

Following the robust consumer demand for electric two-wheelers, Okinawa has been the top performer in the electric scooters list and has secured the pole position for two consecutive months.

The company accounted for a 472 percent Y-o-Y increase for the H1(FY22-23) that ended with a total sales tally of 52,234 units compared to 11,070 sold units during the H1(FY21-22).