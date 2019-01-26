Okinawa launches i-Praise electric scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh : Covers up to 180kms on a single charge!

There has been some movement in the Indian electric vehicle market recently. With new brands announcing their upcoming electric bikes and scooter, Okinawa is steadily making its Indian product portfolio strong with the new scooter launches in the recent times. Now the EV company has launched the i-Praise electric scooter in India priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has tagged the new i-Praise as an intelligent scooter as it comes with a number of top-spec features.

This is the second scooter in the line-up from Okinawa to feature a lithium-ion battery over a lead-acid battery. Also, what makes it unique is the fact that the battery pack is detachable which can be charged using a 5A power socket. The use of detachable battery enables the process of easy charging in homes or offices without being too dependent on the public charging infrastructure for EVs. The scooter comes with a slew of features such as geo-fencing, virtual speed limit, curfew hours, battery health tracker, SOS notifications, trips, GPS, maintenance/insurance reminder and vehicle status. Access to all these application and features controls can be accessed by downloading the ‘Okinawa Eco’ app on Google Play store.

The scooter is claimed to be good enough to cover a range of 160-180km when fully charged. Also, the fact that it can be charged to the full within a time period of 2 to 3 hours, surely gives it an advantage over other electric scooters present in the market. It is available in three color options including glossy red black, glossy golden black and glossy silver black.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates!