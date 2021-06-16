Okinawa iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ electric scooters get cheaper by Rs 17,900 with Govt’s FAME II revision

Okinawa plans to achieve 100% localization by the end of this fiscal year. The company has sold over 90,000 electric scooters in India till May 2021.

Okinawa Autotech has announced that it has slashed the prices across its electric scooter range in India, thanks to the revision in Govt’s FAME II scheme. The company’s decision comes as a result of increased electric two-wheeler subsidies by the Government in the said scheme in recent times. The prices have been slashed in the range of Rs 7,000 to close to Rs 18,000 with effect from 11th June 2021. Going into model-wise details, the Okinawa iPraise+ is now available at the showrooms for Rs 99,708 and hence, sees a reduction of Rs 17,892 in its price. Similarly, the Okinawa Praise Pro is now available at the dealerships at Rs 76,848 and hence, this particular model is now cheaper by Rs 7,947. Last but certainly not the least, the Okinawa Ridge+ gets more affordable by Rs 7,209 and hence, is now retailing at a reduced price of Rs 61,791.

Watch Video | Okinawa Dual Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

Commenting on the announcement, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech said that the company is excited and thrilled to provide users with the most innovative electric scooters at even more affordable prices now. He added that lowering the prices of electric scooters in India will serve as a stepping stone and help persuade more riders to switch from a combustion-engined model to an electric one.

Sharma says that he thanks the government of India for taking this crucial step. He further stated that the localization strategy at Okinawa has allowed the brand to set the bar of high-quality products that are not only transforming the perception of electric scooters in the customers minds but achieving this without burning a hole in their pockets.

In addition, with the company’s plans to achieve 100% localization by the end of this fiscal year, Okinawa is certain to change the face of the two-wheeler electric vehicle industry in India. Okinawa says that it has sold over 90,000 electric scooters in India by May 2021 and is now investing Rs 150 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan near the company’s existing plant. Stay tuned for more updates.

Okinawa electric scooters’ new prices in a nutshell:

