Okinawa electric scooters now upto Rs 20,000 cheaper in Gujarat: Model-wise details

Combining the benefits of FAME II and Gujarat EV policy, customers can now save over Rs 37,000 on the purchase of Okinawa's flagship iPraise+ electric scooter.

By:Updated: Jul 19, 2021 4:04 PM

 

Okinawa Autotech has recently announced a big price cut for its electric scooters in Gujarat after the announcement of the state EV policy. The company says that being a member of the Gujarat Energy Development Agency, it looks forward to contributing to the rapid EV adoption in the state. Okinawa says that it currently has a customer base of over 5,000 in Gujarat and the brand is quite optimistic to triple this number by the year 2022. Okinawa says that it has been seeing a high demand for its high-speed electric scooters across India that include Ridge+, Praise Pro, and iPraise+. The said models get features like anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, keyless entry, and also, “Find My Scooter” location tracker.

Watch Video | Okinawa Dual Electric Scooter Review:

After the revisions in the Govt’s FAME II scheme and also, the announcement of the Gujarat EV policy, Okinawa electric scooters have witnessed a massive price drop in recent days. In order to be precise, the Okinawa Praise Pro price has dropped from Rs 84,795 to Rs 57,848 in the state. Similarly, Okinawa Ridge+ sees a price drop from Rs 69,000 to Rs 44,391. Last, the company’s flagship electric scooter Okinawa iPraise+ price has also seen a sharp dip from Rs 1,17,600 to Rs 79,708. The new prices have already come into effect starting 1st July 2021.

Here is the revised pricing of Okinawa high-speed electric scooters (after FAME II, Gujarat EV policy):

Speaking on the announcement, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of Okinawa Autotech said that the state government has made an exceptional move that would allow more buyers from the bottom of the pyramid to ride and prosper with electric 2-wheelers. He also said that in order to help the state achieve its goal of having two lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next four years, Okinawa is also extending its presence and footing in the region. The brand says that in order to achieve this vision, it has tie-ups with several banks, NBFC, Fintech Co, Leasing & retail companies.

