Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here’s how much more you pay for a custom paint

The custom paint job will cost Rs 15,000 including taxes and the scooter delivery timeline will be notified by the local dealer.

We broke the story way back in February this year. Okinawa scooters is going to offer a customised paint scheme for its two-wheelers here. These will be handmade and not done on a machine. Okinawa now has revamped its website and is also offering customers the option to configure their custom colour. We must say that the new website indeed looks nicely done and way better than the older design. Okinawa has also added an e-commerce application that allows one to book a scooter online and pay money.

As for the colours, there are seven colours to choose from apart from the official palette. This is for the Lite scooter. The Praise Pro, Praise and iPraise+ scooters will have 11 colours on offer. The base Ridge+, R30, Ridge 30 and Ridge have got more than 14 colours on offer. From the look of it, the matte paint schemes look nice. The cost of any custom paint you select will be Rs 15,000. It should ideally take about 14 days after the paint scheme is selected. If required, the scooter can also be home delivered with extra delivery charges. Moreover, a customer can also have his name engraved on the scooter along with the painting process. This will help customise the scooter in a big way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Okinawa will take care of endorsing the paint scheme on the RC. In future, if the customer wants to sell the electric scooter, the RTO will not create a hindrance based on the colour. Okinawa recently opened its factory. The company has also reopened most of its dealerships. The dealership margins too had been increased to mitigate the COVID-19 losses. Amongst upcoming products is the oki100 electric motorcycle. While the concept was shown at the 2018 Auto Expo, Okinawa will launch the bike this year. It is expected to have a top speed of 100kmph, range of more than 150km and iOT. The expected price will be below Rs 1 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.