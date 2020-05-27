Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here’s how much more you pay for a custom paint

The custom paint job will cost Rs 15,000 including taxes and the scooter delivery timeline will be notified by the local dealer.

By:Published: May 27, 2020 12:34:22 PM

We broke the story way back in February this year. Okinawa scooters is going to offer a customised paint scheme for its two-wheelers here. These will be handmade and not done on a machine. Okinawa now has revamped its website and is also offering customers the option to configure their custom colour. We must say that the new website indeed looks nicely done and way better than the older design. Okinawa has also added an e-commerce application that allows one to book a scooter online and pay money.

As for the colours, there are seven colours to choose from apart from the official palette. This is for the Lite scooter. The Praise Pro, Praise and iPraise+ scooters will have 11 colours on offer. The base Ridge+, R30, Ridge 30 and Ridge have got more than 14 colours on offer. From the look of it, the matte paint schemes look nice. The cost of any custom paint you select will be Rs 15,000.  It should ideally take about 14 days after the paint scheme is selected. If required, the scooter can also be home delivered with extra delivery charges. Moreover, a customer can also have his name engraved on the scooter along with the painting process. This will help customise the scooter in a big way.

Okinawa will take care of endorsing the paint scheme on the RC. In future, if the customer wants to sell the electric scooter, the RTO will not create a hindrance based on the colour. Okinawa recently opened its factory. The company has also reopened most of its dealerships. The dealership margins too had been increased to mitigate the COVID-19 losses. Amongst upcoming products is the oki100 electric motorcycle. While the concept was shown at the 2018 Auto Expo, Okinawa will launch the bike this year. It is expected to have a top speed of 100kmph, range of more than 150km and iOT. The expected price will be below Rs 1 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts