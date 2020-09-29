Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Secure Park feature will help a customer know if their parked scooter has been moved from its spot. In the unfortunate event of an accident, the app will notify the registered numbers that help is required.

Okinawa AutoTech which has taken precedence as far as electric scooters are concerned is taking the next step. The Indian brand is now bringing in an app for its connected scooters. The Okinawa Eco app is available both on iOS as well as Android. However, as of now the iOS functionality doesn’t seem to be working. Okinawa confirmed that it will be up soon as it is in work-in-progress mode. Currently, the Okinawa Ridge+ as well as the iPraise+ models get this connected scooter technology. Some of the functions include geo-fencing, locating the scooter’s parked location through Google maps, immobiliser, and Secure Park. The latter will help a customer know if their parked scooter has been moved from its spot. In times of distress, the app will notify the registered numbers about the issue. Much like an SoS.

Before setting out for a ride, the rider can check battery status on the app. User riding pattern is constantly monitored and scores given on the basis of parameters like harsh braking, acceleration and coasting. With this, Okinawa has entered the softer side of connected vehicle technology. Those like Bajaj, TVS or Ather offer a harder side of connected tech where remote diagnosis is also possible.

Okinawa is all set to launch a new electric bike in the coming days. The brand recently launched the Lite electric scooter and more than 70 per cent of its dealerships are now back to normal business. Jeetender Sharma, the MD and founder at Okinawa, says that the company has always tried to innovate and offer tech to masses. He further said that with the Eco app, customers will now be more connected with their two-wheelers as much as they are with cars. EV efficiency is something customers will experience with the new Eco app, said Jeetender.

