Okinawa Dual electric scooter video review: Top speed, range, price, features and more!

Okinawa Dual electric scooter primarily aims at the B2B segment while it can be used as a personal transport as well. More details in our video review!

A few weeks back, Okinawa launched its new electric scooter called the Dual. The latest offering by Okinawa aims broadly at the B2B segment but can be used for personal use as well, thanks to the wide range of customization options that the company has on offer. In terms of design and appearance, the Okinawa Dual looks unlike any other conventional electric scooter currently on sale in India. There is bare minimum bodywork and the company says that it is a good thing because there would be minimum chances of damage in case of a crash. The lighting system is all-LED and you get a smartphone holder as well with the scooter. The latter we would say is a thoughtful touch as most of the delivery partners get it installed aftermarket as they need to head to a new location very frequently.

Watch video | Our Okinawa Dual electric scooter detailed review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The battery on this electric scooter is swappable and is placed on the floorboard of the scooter. There is enough legroom and the floorboard is wide enough to accommodate an LPG cylinder. Apart from that, you get a fully digital instrument cluster that shows all the necessary information and offers good readability during both day and night. Okinawa Dual electric scooter comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and has a certified range of 120-130 km on a single full charge.

Moreover, the electric scooter comes with an impressive loading capacity of upto 200 kg and hence, there should not be any difficulties while transporting heavy loads. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of a disc brake upfront along with a drum unit at the rear.

For more details about the Okinawa Dual electric scooter along with its price, performance and an in-depth review, check out the video that is embedded above.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.