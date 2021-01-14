Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

Pointing out to the recent shifts in consumer behaviour over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and as e-commerce is on the rise, Okinawa considers this the right time to step into the last-mile delivery segment.

Okinawa Autotech today announced that it will be launching a new electric scooter for the B2B market on 21 January. The scooter is expected to offer a riding range of up to 70-80 km per charge. Okinawa Dual will be the brand’s offering in the last-mile delivery scooter segment. Pointing out to the recent shifts in consumer behaviour over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that e-commerce and online purchases have increased tremendously across categories, Okinawa considers this the right time to step into the last-mile delivery segment with its new Dual electric scooter.

Established in 2015, Okinawa Autotech launched its first high-speed electric scooter Ridge in 2017. The start-up today has a network of over 300 dealers pan India, including metro cities, Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions of the country.

In December 2020, Okinawa discontinued all lead-acid battery-based products. The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years. The brand then introduced lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped electric scooters.

Earlier in October last year, Okinawa announced a tie-up with ZestMoney, an AI-driven EMI financing and ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ platform. With this association, the customers willing to buy an Okinawa electric scooter will get the convenience of EMI financing. Moreover, the said partnership will also allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option so that they can buy Okinawa products.

Interested customers can avail credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC after which they can choose a repayment plan of their choice at the time of purchase. The said process is paperless and can be followed online easily with no physical intervention. The said facility is available across all 350+ Okinawa outlets across India.

