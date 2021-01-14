Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

Pointing out to the recent shifts in consumer behaviour over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and as e-commerce is on the rise, Okinawa considers this the right time to step into the last-mile delivery segment.

By:January 14, 2021 5:16 PM

Okinawa Autotech today announced that it will be launching a new electric scooter for the B2B market on 21 January. The scooter is expected to offer a riding range of up to 70-80 km per charge. Okinawa Dual will be the brand’s offering in the last-mile delivery scooter segment. Pointing out to the recent shifts in consumer behaviour over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that e-commerce and online purchases have increased tremendously across categories, Okinawa considers this the right time to step into the last-mile delivery segment with its new Dual electric scooter.

Established in 2015, Okinawa Autotech launched its first high-speed electric scooter Ridge in 2017. The start-up today has a network of over 300 dealers pan India, including metro cities, Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural regions of the country.

In December 2020, Okinawa discontinued all lead-acid battery-based products. The start-up began its journey with the lead-acid battery-powered scooter Ridge and launched four lead-acid scooters in three years. The brand then introduced lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped electric scooters.

Also read: Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

Earlier in October last year, Okinawa announced a tie-up with ZestMoney, an AI-driven EMI financing and ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ platform. With this association, the customers willing to buy an Okinawa electric scooter will get the convenience of EMI financing. Moreover, the said partnership will also allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option so that they can buy Okinawa products.

Interested customers can avail credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC after which they can choose a repayment plan of their choice at the time of purchase. The said process is paperless and can be followed online easily with no physical intervention. The said facility is available across all 350+ Okinawa outlets across India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

5 bikes under Rs 3 lakh with GPS navigation: Hero Xpulse 200, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

5 bikes under Rs 3 lakh with GPS navigation: Hero Xpulse 200, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get Tripper Navigation: India launch soon

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get Tripper Navigation: India launch soon

Honda Unicorn price hiked: Still affordable than Bajaj Pulsar 150 by this much

Honda Unicorn price hiked: Still affordable than Bajaj Pulsar 150 by this much

WBB commences Himalayan Winter Expedition 2021: 2,200kms to be covered through challenging terrain

WBB commences Himalayan Winter Expedition 2021: 2,200kms to be covered through challenging terrain

New Tata Safari design out! Production starts in Pune plant: Bookings to open soon

New Tata Safari design out! Production starts in Pune plant: Bookings to open soon

Honda Amaze Long Term Review: Three months with the forgotten segment

Honda Amaze Long Term Review: Three months with the forgotten segment

January 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Triber, Duster, Kwid

January 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Triber, Duster, Kwid

Volkswagen electric vehicle sales grow by 158%: ID.3 top-selling electric car

Volkswagen electric vehicle sales grow by 158%: ID.3 top-selling electric car

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021

Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered