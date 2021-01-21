Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Okinawa Dual electric scooter comes with a 3-year battery warranty along with a 3 Year/30,000 Km (whichever is earlier) warranty on the powertrain.

Okinawa has announced the launch of its new electric scooter Dual. The said model has been primarily aimed at B2B operations but can be used for personal use as well, all thanks to the customization options offered by the company. Okinawa Dual has been priced at Rs 58,998 and goes up primarily against the likes of Gemopai Miso. With an impressive loading capacity of up to 200 kg, Okinawa has launched the Dual in order to support last-mile logistics. The e-scooter comes with loading carriers at the front and rear and in order to facilitate the delivery of items like gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, groceries, medicines, cold storage and more. For this, Okinawa is offering additional multiple customized accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates and cold storage boxes.

The electric scooter has been launched in two colours namely Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. Okinawa Dual comes with a 70 percent metal body and currently, the company is claiming 92 percent localization in its products that it aims to take to 100 percent by April 2021. Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that can push it to a top speed of 25 kmph and hence, you don’t need a driving license or an RC to ride this scooter legally in India. With a kerb weight of 75Kgs, the Okinawa Dual gets a disc brake upfront along with a drum unit at the rear.

The 48W 55Ah detachable lithium-ion battery on the scooter can be charged to up to 80 percent in 1.5 hours and 100 percent in around 4 to 5 hours. The company is claiming a range of 130 km on a single charge. In terms of features, you get a remote function, side footrest, front glove box and a charging port as well. As already mentioned, the electric scooter can also be used for personal use as well as Okinawa is offering an additional push-type pillion seat. Moreover, you also get an option of a lower-spec 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged to 80 percent in just 45 minutes and 100 percent in about 2-3 hours and the same offers a range of 60 km in a single charge.

Okinawa Autotech is offering a 3-year warranty on battery, and 3 Years or 30,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) warranty on the powertrain. The Dual electric scooter can be purchased from Okinawa’s authorized dealers and stores across India. We will be bringing the exclusive first ride review of Okinawa Dual electric scooter very soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

