Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

The Okinawa electric scooters are a high-selling item. The company started out with lead-acid electric scooter batteries. However, in the last couple of years, the company moved on to a Li-ion range. The price difference between the two versions was a few thousands of rupees, with the Li-ion working out to be expensive in comparison. However, now Okinawa has pulled the plug on its lead-acid electric scooter range and is now pushing the Li-ion ones. Customers will now only have to contend with buying the Li-ion battery scooters. The range starts with the R30 that is priced at Rs 58,992, ex-showroom. Okinawa says that so far they have sold 35,000+ electric scooters with lead-acid batteries. At the same time, in all, 74,500 Okinawa electric scooters have found new homes, with the brand expecting to add 15,000 by fiscal-end.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and founder of Okinawa says that the brand started with lead-acid because that was the most advanced technology available at that point in time. Now with research having moved forward, it is but natural that the best possible option right now is Li-ion. These batteries are detachable, thereby allowing those staying in high-rises to charge their scooters effectively. Greater efficiency as well as life is being promised with these batteries as well.

Okinawa is expected to launch two new products in India next year. One is the Okinawa Cruiser, a Burgman-type maxi-scooter that is supposed to bring in higher range as well as top speed. It looked well-equipped as well with disc brakes at both ends, digital instrument console and storage spaces galore. The other bike is the Okinawa Oki100 (a bike that is supposed to take on the Revolt RV400). It is likely the Cruiser and Oki100 will share components and batteries. The similar top speed of 100kmph as well as range of nearly 150km will definitely find takers.

