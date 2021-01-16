Odysse Evoqis video review: Range, top speed, features

In our tests, we observed that the Evoqis delivers quite close to the claimed 150km range. Even at 120km post a full charge, the powertrain didn't show any signs of fatigue or even lose its top speed.

Odysse is a relatively new name in the electric vehicle field. This being said, the company has managed to roll out new products and amongst the several ones launched, what caught our attention was the Evoqis. The Odysse Evoqis is a fully-faired motorcycle that almost looks like a replica of a Japanese supersport machine. Even the instrument console seems a straight lift of one popular motorcycle. Alas, for an electric bike, it doesn’t display connectivity options as well as few other bits that one will like in their two-wheeler. Nonetheless, the bike has got dual disc brakes in the front, a disc at the rear, riding modes as well as a 15W charger. The latter takes more than six hours to charge the battery from zero. It may though be noted that irrespective of the time it has taken to charge the battery from 0-75 per cent, the last 25 per cent takes a while.

Also Read Odysse Evoqis review

In our tests, we observed that the Evoqis delivers quite close to the claimed 150km range. Even at 120km post a full charge, the powertrain didn’t show any signs of fatigue or even lose its top speed. This being said, the claimed top speed is 80kmph and the bike does indeed reach these speeds, but in Sport mode. The Sport mode is again where this speed is achieved and you get a noticeable boost while riding.

This and more details in the video are given below. Do watch it, share if you like the content and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel Express Drives on Youtube.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.