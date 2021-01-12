Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse will also be offering finance schemes for its customers. The manufacturer has financial partners includes like IDFC Bank and other regional partners.

Odysse Electric Vehicles, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today launched a new low-speed scooter, E2Go for the Indian market. Available in two models of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, these e-scooters do not require registration or license to ride. The E2go and E2Go Lite are priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively (ex-showroom Ahmedabad). The models are available in five colour options – Azure blue, Scarlet Red, Teal green, Midnight black, Matte black.

“The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license” Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer of Odysse Electric Vehicles, said.

The Odysse E2Go comes with a 250 watt, 60V BLDC motor (waterproof) electric motor. It has two types of battery options – 1.26 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 28AH lead acid battery. Both come with an anti-theft mechanism.

The electric scooter has a top speed of 25 km/h and claims a range of 60 km on full charge, which takes about 3.5 to 4 hours. It gets telescopic forks up front, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.

The new Odysse E2Go electric scooter also gets features like reverse gear function, three ride modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry, and USB charging. The lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of three years. These batteries are available at Odysse dealerships.

Odysse will also be offering finance schemes for its customers. The manufacturer has financial partners includes like IDFC Bank and other regional partners. The company has nine dealerships operational across the country. Odysse plans to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and have a presence in more than 25 cities by the end of this year.

