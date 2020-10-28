Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here’s how to avail!

Odysse currently has six dealerships operational across India and each outlet is mandated to run a service centre in order to ensure support to the customers. Moreover, the company plans have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and to also have a presence in 25 cities by the end of next year.

Odysse that happens to be an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced some festive offers on its product range that includes Hawk, Racer and Evoqis. The company’s statement says that the said offers are available for a limited period and are valid on all purchases made from 28th October to 15th November. The company has announced one night free stay worth Rs 6,000 at luxurious Camellia Villas, Lonavala and this offer is valid till March 2021. Apart from this, the brand is also giving away an assured gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 on every booking of its vehicles. Odysse currently has six dealerships operational across India and each outlet is mandated to run a service centre in order to ensure support to the customers. Moreover, the company plans have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and also have a presence in 25 cities by the end of next year.

Speaking on the festive offers, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles said that the demand for personal mobility has increased due to the pandemic and customer’s need to ensure personal safety. He also stated that the customers are looking for affordable and safe vehicle options to commute. Vora further said that this has led to a surge in queries and interest in electric bikes and scooters. On the other side, the company is looking at cutting the carbon emission and taking assertive measures that increase during this season. Odysse says that it is delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on our product range to increase the use of electric vehicles.

Below is the model wise price list: Prices are Ex-Showroom Price, Ahmedabad

Racer – Rs 59,500

Racer Lite – Rs 70,500

Hawk – Rs 73,999

Hawk Lite – Rs 84,999

Hawk+ – Rs 98,500

Evoqis – Rs 150,000

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.