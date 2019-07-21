Odisha to soon get electric buses: Massive push to curb air pollution

In order to curb the increasing air pollution in the state of Odisha, the state government informed the assembly on Saturday that it is going to introduce electric buses in the urban areas of the state. These electric buses will first be introduced in the urban areas of Odisha. According to Ashok Chandra Panda, Science and Technology Minister, in the first phase, these electric buses are going to run in the temple town of Puri along with the city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Panda said that the state government is planning to phase out the conventional transport system with the help of electric buses. These e-buses are going to operate within the radius of 100 km, covering the cities of Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. He further added that regarding this proposal, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed soon. Inclusion of electric vehicles in the public transportation system is for sure going to reduce air pollution in the state.

This news from Odisha comes in sync with the central government's massive push of electric mobility in India. The announcement of a reduction in the GST slab, along with incentives on taxes on the loan paid on the purchase of electric vehicles is part of the 2019 budget which was presented in the Parliament recently. Along with this, incentives for commercial three and four-wheelers are being provided under the Rs 10,000 crore FAME II scheme. These extend to two-wheelers for personal use as well. However, currently, there are no incentives for people purchasing electric PVs.

Inputs: PTI