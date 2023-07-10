Oben starts deliveries of Rorr e-motorcycle in Bengaluru

Oben Electric has priced the rr e-motorcycle at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom and has received 21,000 pre-orders.

Bengaluru-based EV startup, Oben Electric has delivered the first 25 units of its electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr. Oben Electric conducted the F2R (First to Rorr) event at their manufacturing facility located in Jigani, Bangalore held on Sunday, 9th July 2023, in which the company handed over the Oben Rorr to the first set of customers.

As an appreciative gesture to their first 25 customers, Oben Electric offered them exclusive Oben Electric merchandise to go with their new Rorr, at the F2R event.

Also Read Live: Hyundai Exter India launch

Oben Rorr has an acceleration of 0-40kmph in 3 seconds and the company offers first-in-segment 3 free services in the first year to its customers, a 50,000 km/3-year warranty extendable to 5 years or 75,000 km, whichever is earlier. The company also offers free roadside assistance and nationwide access to 12,000+ charging stations through charging partners.

The Sales of Oben Rorr commenced in May 2023 from its first experience centre at Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. According to the company, the key factors driving the sales of Oben Rorr include performance better than a 150cc petrol motorcycle, new age design and smart features.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric expressed her views: “As we celebrate the delivery of our first 25 Oben Rorr electric motorcycles, the excitement within our team at Oben Electric is profound. This moment fills me with immense joy and gratitude, and we can’t thank our customers enough for their trust and support on this exhilarating journey.”