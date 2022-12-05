Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in Q1 CY2023

The deliveries of the all-new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will begin in the first quarter of CY2023. It is claimed to offer a riding range of up to 200 km in ideal conditions.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, introduced its first product, Rorr, in March 2022. The all-new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. While its deliveries were initially about to commence in May this year, after many delays, it will now finally begin in the first quarter of CY2023.

Oben Electric recently raised USD 4 million (appx. Rs 32.62 crore) as part of its pre-series A round of funding. It was led by US India EV Angels LLC followed by Dholakia Ventures and existing investor We Founder Circle. The company says that these funds will be used to fulfil existing orders, ramp up production capacity, and expand its distribution network.

The Oben Rorr gets a 4.4kWh LFP battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. It develops 62 Nm of peak torque, has a top speed of 100 kmph and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds. Moreover, this electric motorcycle is claimed to run up to 200 km on a single charge in ideal conditions and it takes around 2 hours to fully juice up its battery pack.

It is worth mentioning that the Oben Rorr will be currently offered in only nine cities across seven states. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Pre-booking amount for the same is set at Rs 999 and prospective customers can book it by visiting the company’s official website. The new Oben Rorr will rival the likes of the Revolt RV400, Tork Kratos, etc.

