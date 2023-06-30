Oben Rorr deliveries to begin first week of July

The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle meets the latest Indian government regulations and safety standards for electric vehicles and batteries.

Homegrown EV startup Oben Electric is set to start the delivery of its electric motorcycle, Oben Rorr, in the first week of July 2023. Oben Electric recently opened its first experience centre in HSR Layout, Bangalore and has a distribution network in major Indian cities and plans to meet the demand of 21,000 preorders by scaling up its manufacturing capacity.

The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle meets the latest Indian government regulations and safety standards for electric vehicles and batteries (AIS 156 amendment III phase II). The Oben Rorr comes with a 10 kW IPMSM motor developed in-house that enables 0-40kmph in 3 seconds and a top speed of 100kmph. It also offers a certified range of 187 km (IDC).

The Oben Rorr gets LFP (Lithium Ferrous Phosphorous) cell technology-based battery pack, designed and developed in-house, which provides two times (2x) longer battery life and 50 percent higher heat resistance.

While typical home-based charging takes around 83 minutes per kilowatt-hour (kWh), the Oben Rorr’s 4.4 kWh battery can be fully charged at home in 120 minutes (2 hours). The company has a 360-degree R&D roadmap, including the development and testing of a prototype for its second product set to launch in 2024. The EV brand is also focusing on advanced battery technology to enhance performance, range, and lifespan, to further reduce charge time and minimise reliance on rare earth materials.

Oben Electric recently raised Rs 40 crore in an extended pre-series A round for increasing its production capacity to 1,00,000 units per year at its 3.5-acre manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and meet its working capital requirements for distribution expansion.