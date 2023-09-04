Oben Electric launches first experience centre in India

Oben Electric has plans to open more franchise-owned, franchise-operated experience centres across Bengaluru and other metro cities.

Oben Electric has opened its first company-owned experience centre in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The Oben Electric Experience Centre features a 3000 sq. ft. area dedicated to showcasing Oben’s flagship electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr. The inauguration of the experience centre took place on Thursday, 31st August 2023, and the doors were opened to customers shortly after the inauguration.

With a blend of futuristic design and next-gen customer interaction technologies, Oben Electric aims to revolutionize how customers experience electric vehicles. The Oben experience center has four main zones, Moto Live, Moto X, Moto Rack & Moto Zen.

Moto Live is the heart of the experience centre, which has been designed to provide a vibrant atmosphere for the customer to engage with the live product for the first time and learn about the key details and specifications of the product at the same time.

Continuing the customer journey, Moto X provides an opportunity for the customer to explore and have a close-up view of the key components, both physically and virtually, allowing enthusiasts to know the features that make Oben Rorr special. The exploration is enabled via advanced technologies such as interactive & wireless displays and augmented reality providing an immersive, informative, and unforgettable experience.

Moto Zen is a dedicated customer lounge that offers a cosy café vibe with a moment of relaxation for the customers & encourages engaging conversations between the customer community or with the brand, sharing their stories, experiences or thoughts on Oben Rorr & electric mobility. Last but not least is the Moto Rack, which showcases a range of accessories and merchandise.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, shared her thoughts on the launch, saying, “Walking into our inaugural experience centre in Bengaluru feels like witnessing a dream materialize. This experience centre embodies our dedication to innovation and customer focus, setting fresh benchmarks in the electric mobility sector.”

She added, “The showroom’s immersive design and cutting-edge technology mirror our brand values while offering a platform for enthusiasts to explore, learn, and engage. We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join the new age of EV lifestyle with Oben Electric.”

This showroom marks the start of a broader expansion plan. Oben Electric has plans to open more FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) experience centers across Bengaluru and expand its footprint to all metro cities of India by the end of this fiscal year ensuring wider access to its groundbreaking performance electric motorcycle.