NTPC deploys 14 electric buses in Andaman & Nicobar Islands: To set up EV charging infrastructure

Last year in March, state-owned power producer NTPC had said it will deploy electric buses in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and will also set up public charging infrastructure in the UT.

Photo: PIB

Public transport at Andaman and Nicobar Islands is taking a turn on a greener path with the introduction of electric buses. Flagged off by Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi on Tuesday, 14 buses have been deployed in the union territory. Last year in March, state-owned power producer NTPC had said it will deploy electric buses in the islands and will also set up public charging infrastructure in the UT. NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) had signed an agreement with the Department of Transport of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deploy the e-buses.

Also read: Indian Oil to procure 15 fuel cell electric buses for Delhi: To produce hydrogen fuel at Faridabad

“The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NVVN Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of NTPC Ltd,” NTPC said in a statement.

The introduction of electric buses in the Island union territory will help cut down tailpipe emissions – which result from fuel combustion in a vehicle’s engine – as well as provide comfortable public transport to the people there, it added.

Also read: Govt must focus on electrification of public transport: Amitabh Kant

In addition to the above project, the statement said, NVVN has emerged as a successful bidder for providing turnkey solutions for 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project.

NVVN is developing and providing a complete range of zero-emission mobility solutions for various vehicle segments. In order to encourage faster migration to electric vehicles, NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country, NTPC said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.