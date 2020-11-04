Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here’s how

Ather Energy currently has 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru along with 13 in Chennai. The Bengaluru-based start-up says that it will also be installing charging stations at newer locations in Chennai like VR Mall Chennai, Sangeetha Mobiles, SPR Food Street, Mash Resto Cafe and Chai Kings.

By:November 4, 2020 4:07 PM

 

Good news for people who are planning to buy an Ather electric scooter and don’t want to wait longer for the delivery of their vehicle. The company recently announced that starting 31st October 2020, the full payment window for the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X electric scooters has opened. That said, if you make the full payment, your scooter will be delivered within 3 weeks of making the payment. However, this is currently applicable for customers who book the scooter in Chennai and Bengaluru only. Previously, Ather Energy made key announcements for Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X electric scooters including a first-of-its-kind Assured Buyback Program with an assured buyback for Ather 450X at Rs 85,000 and Rs 70,000 for the Ather 450 Plus at the end of three years.

In addition to this, the Bengaluru-based start-up also slashed the price of the Ather 450 Plus electric scooter and the same can now be purchased for a price of Rs 1,39,990 (ex-showroom). Ather Energy currently has 37 fast charging stations installed in Bengaluru along with 13 in Chennai. The brand confirms that it will also be installing charging stations at newer locations in Chennai like VR Mall Chennai, Sangeetha Mobiles, SPR Food Street, Mash Resto Cafe and Chai Kings. Ather Energy says that the said phase of the installation of Ather Grid will be done across over 135 locations by December 2020 in all the 11 cities in which the brand has announced its presence in.

Moreover, charging on Ather Grid is free for all-electric vehicles including four-wheelers until March 2021. Ather Energy currently has its very own experience centers in Bengaluru and Chennai, however, it has joined hands with dealers like Kamal Motors, BU Bhandari and Kataria Group to set up experience centres and Ather Space in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad respectively. Ather Energy has confirmed that the bookings for its electric scooters for the rest of the cities will open up before Diwali 2020.

