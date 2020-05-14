Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

Hero Electric is offering discounts of upto Rs 4,000 on its e-scooters as a part of the online offers

By:Updated: May 14, 2020 6:16:00 PM

 

Hero Electric has announced a three day return offer for its customers across India. According to this new scheme, the customers will be able to get the complete refund of the amount paid if they return the product within 3 days of purchase. Moreover, looking at the overwhelming response for the company’s online offers, Hero Electric has announced the second phase of the same on its electric scooters till 31st May. This means that customers who book any Hero Electric scooter, except Flash lead-acid low speed model will be getting an instant cash discount of upto Rs 4,000. The booking amount for the electric scooters is fixed at Rs 2,999. The company says that since a substantial part of its sales comes from referrals, the buyers will be offered a voucher worth Rs 1,000.

The current portfolio of Hero Electric scooters consists of Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash, along the ER (Extended Range) variants apart from Glyde that also comes powered by a lithium-ion battery. Hero Electric has already started re-opening its outlets in green and selected orange zones as per the Government directives across multiple cities earlier this week.

The company claims that the dealers have implemented all measures to sanitize their showrooms and vehicles regularly. Moreover, Hero Electric is also taking abundant precautions to ensure better health and safety of customers who visit the showrooms to pick-up their vehicles. In addition to this, numerous dealers have also started home delivery of vehicles. The company’s dealers are instructed to deep-sanitize the products before delivery as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore