Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

Hero Electric is offering discounts of upto Rs 4,000 on its e-scooters as a part of the online offers

Hero Electric has announced a three day return offer for its customers across India. According to this new scheme, the customers will be able to get the complete refund of the amount paid if they return the product within 3 days of purchase. Moreover, looking at the overwhelming response for the company’s online offers, Hero Electric has announced the second phase of the same on its electric scooters till 31st May. This means that customers who book any Hero Electric scooter, except Flash lead-acid low speed model will be getting an instant cash discount of upto Rs 4,000. The booking amount for the electric scooters is fixed at Rs 2,999. The company says that since a substantial part of its sales comes from referrals, the buyers will be offered a voucher worth Rs 1,000.

The current portfolio of Hero Electric scooters consists of Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash, along the ER (Extended Range) variants apart from Glyde that also comes powered by a lithium-ion battery. Hero Electric has already started re-opening its outlets in green and selected orange zones as per the Government directives across multiple cities earlier this week.

The company claims that the dealers have implemented all measures to sanitize their showrooms and vehicles regularly. Moreover, Hero Electric is also taking abundant precautions to ensure better health and safety of customers who visit the showrooms to pick-up their vehicles. In addition to this, numerous dealers have also started home delivery of vehicles. The company’s dealers are instructed to deep-sanitize the products before delivery as well.

