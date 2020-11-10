Now fly like a Batman! World’s first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

The said wingsuit was started as a concept three years back by Peter Salzmann who happens to be a professional Wingsuit Pilot, Skydiver and also, a Paragliding instructor. The BMW electric wingsuit is all-electrically assisted which lets the user actually fly. More exciting details here!

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The headline is not clickbait and you can now actually fly like a Batman! BMW has recently introduced an all-electric wingsuit that lets you fly at speeds of up to 300 kmph. Sounds quite exciting, isn’t it? The suit has been designed by BMW i in association with and Designworks. The said wingsuit was started as a concept three years back by Peter Salzmann who happens to be a professional Wingsuit Pilot, Skydiver and also, a Paragliding instructor. The BMW electric wingsuit is all-electrically assisted which lets the user actually fly. The fly unit of the suit includes two encased chest-mounted carbon propellers with each one delivering a maximum power output of 7.5 hp, a speed of 25,000 rpm and a total output of 20 hp for five minutes.

Watch an exciting video of the BMW wingsuit in action here:

The German automaker also uploaded a video on YouTube in which one can see Salzmann performing the test of the all-electric wingsuit. As a part of this, Salzmann is dropped from a helicopter in Austria at a height of over 9,000 feet. Peter generally uses conventional wingsuits in order to increase his glide ratio and also, cover more ground horizontally. As one would expect from a wingsuit from BMW, this one also delivers crazy performance as it can push you to speeds of 300 kmph. In comparison, a conventional wingsuit is good for doing 100 kmph.

There is no word as of now if the BMW wingsuit will enter production or if one can enroll themselves to take this suit on a ride. We certainly would have loved to! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Let us know what do you think about this BMW wingsuit!

