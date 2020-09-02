Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

As part of the said partnership, EVM will integrate its hi-tech batteries with Hero Electric bikes that can be charged in under 30 minutes using the rapid charging station network “PlugNgo” set up by EV Motors.

EV Motors India (EVM) and Hero Electric have announced their partnership in which EV Motors will be offering advanced battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles. The idea is to run a pilot of around 10,000 E-Bikes in few cities in the next 12 months before launching it nationwide. The said solutions are designed to meet the requirements and expectations of last-mile delivery operators, including E-commerce, online food, fleet operators and also courier delivery businesses. As part of the said partnership, EVM will integrate its hi-tech batteries with Hero Electric bikes that can be charged in under 30 minutes using the rapid charging station network “PlugNgo” set up by EV Motors.

This quick charge feature is claimed to make daily vehicle runs of 130 km to 140 km stress-free and will also eventually help in bringing down the maintenance and running costs. The said rapid charging stations will be installed at strategic locations including Hero dealerships and will be accessible for public charging as well. EV Motors says that it is addressing the critical challenges including ownership of vehicles spread across a large number of individuals, access to financing, EV charging infrastructure, battery performance and vehicle uptime and service issues.

EV Motors offers a state-of-the-art IoT solution for last mile delivery operations in order to ensure longer uptime and produce more focused insights related to fleet management. Moreover, it has the capability to be integrated with other APIs that makes interoperability easy and will work with all individuals as well as last-mile delivery operators. It also provides crucial middleware not only to monitor/control the vehicle but also allows multiple AI-enabled features like vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, smart battery management system.

