No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

A subsidy support of Rs 870 crore for four years will be provided wherein up to Rs 20,000 off on electric two-wheelers will be given.

Image used for representation

The state of Gujarat has come up with a new electric vehicle policy. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the start of this new EV policy. The minister said that electric vehicle buyers will get subsidies of Rs 10,000/kWh. A subsidy support of Rs 870 crore for four years will be provided wherein up to Rs 20,000 off on electric two-wheelers will be given. Moreover, electric three-wheelers will get a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 whereas four-wheeler buyers stand to gain by the Rs 1.5 lakh discount. These subsidies will be given to the buyers through Direct Benefit Transfer scheme that the government introduced in 2013. The best part is that the registration fees too are exempted for all kinds of electric vehicles in Gujarat. Under the FAME II policy, more than 278 charging stations too have been approved for the state.

The state government will help with the installation of 250 additional charging stations and at the same time, provide 25 percent capital subsidy. The latter has a cap of Rs 10 lakh for charging stations. The aforementioned subsidies for the vehicles though comes with a clause. For a two-wheeler, the price has to be up to Rs 1.5 lakh while for a three-wheeler, it is five lakh. As for four-wheeler buyers, the cap has been set at Rs 15 lakh. For the latter, one then cannot go for premium models like the MG ZS EV, or even the Jaguar i-Pace. This subsidy looks good for the Mahindra range of electric three-and four-wheelers at present. There is also the Tata Nexon and Tigor EV that can benefit from this.

Sohinder Gill, DG, Society of Manufacturers of electric vehicles (SMEV) said, “We thank the government of Gujarat for announcing a promising and bold EV policy. The policy certainly has the potential to make Gujarat an EV hub and would mobilize a rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the state. We are excited to be part of this journey and would put our all efforts towards achieving the state government’s target under the policy. The policy also gives thrust on the charging infrastructure that would address the issue of range anxiety, especially amongst the people who want to buy an electric four-wheeler.”

With this initiative, the government hopes to make the state of Gujarat one of the least polluting places in the country. Huge adoption of EVs looks likely with these benefits especially when the price gap between an ICE as well as EV seems to have been negated with this. Likely added benefits like reserved parking spots, free parking in government places and more could be the icing on the cake. We are waiting to hear EV policies of other state governments. Keep your eyes peeled on this page!

