No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) will likely be exempted from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of the new registration mark.

By:June 2, 2021 2:08 PM

In what might come as an added impetus to the nascent electric vehicle industry in India, the government of India has proposed to “further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of the new registration mark.” This statement in short aims to promote the adoption of EVs. As far as EVs are concerned, India sees a higher registration with respect to three-wheelers. If this is put into effect, we will see more and more customers coming in for electric vehicles. The demand will increase and at the same time, this will also prompt manufacturers to make batteries in India. This in turn, will help decrease the upfront cost of buying an EV in the Indian market. A battery manufacturing firm requires a huge amount of financial input.

At present, manufacturers are wary of investing in EV batteries as the demand isn’t that high to justify the investment. In India, there is a common sentiment that battery-operated electric vehicles have a long way to go into becoming everyday usage vehicles. While based on the range and their low-speed, these vehicles may not be main stream right now but the technology is evolving each day and new vehicles are coming in each day. Manufacturers may be developing technologies based on this promise that the EV adoption will be higher in India in the coming days.

We’ve reviewed a slew of EVs. Most of them are quite promising but few are direct Chinese rip-offs. Many even suffer from lower quality of parts as well as range issues. Sometimes, the range promised is no where closer to the claimed one. Lack of service support from manufacturers also is disheartening. We hope all of these changes in the near future. For the good!

 

 

